Logan Paul to face Dillon Danis on Oct. 14, paired with KSI vs Tommy Fury

It has been officially announced that Logan Paul will face Dillon Danis on the Oct. 14 Misfits Boxing show, which is headlined by KSI vs Tommy Fury, meaning the only official steps left are for Danis to officially withdraw and be officially replaced.

Paul hasn’t boxed since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, instead devoting his ring time to WWE, something he’s actually quite good at.

The fights will be carried by DAZN pay-per-view from Manchester, England, and this must be wonderful news for the DAZN social media people, who can get four-to-six weeks or “crazy” Danis posts out before he leaves the streamer hanging again, as he did when he signed up to fight KSI and predictably backed out 10 days before the event.

At the time, Misfits’ Mams Taylor said that Danis pulled out because he was “under-prepared, has no coach, might be struggling with weight,” so obviously the smart move is to sign him up again seven months later.

While Paul has not been in a boxing ring for over two years, it’s actually been over four years since Danis has fought at all, last een at Bellator 222 in June 2019. In early January of this year, he said he had two fights left on his Bellator deal, and intended to do them this year. It is August and he has zero fights in Bellator or anywhere else this year.

In February of this year, Danis allegedly accepted $1,000 to promote a fake NFT scam.

If you don’t know anything more about Dillon Danis, that’s probably for the best. He is a legitimately talented Jiu-Jitsu practitioner but he hasn’t actually shown up to fight anyone in years, be it in MMA or Real Boxing or Exhibition Boxing, and the odds are not good that he will this time, either.