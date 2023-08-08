 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Otto Wallin vs Murat Gassiev in the works for September

Otto Wallin is 5-0 since losing to Tyson Fury, Murat Gassiev 4-0 since falling to Oleksandr Usyk

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
BOXXER Fight Night Cardiff Press Conference Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

In the ultimate battle of wasted momentum, Dan Rafael reports that heavyweights Otto Wallin and Murat Gassiev are “in the process of finalizing” a September bout in Turkey.

Sweden’s Wallin (25-1, 14 KO), pegged as a tune-up for Tyson Fury between the latter’s first and second bouts with Deontay Wilder, controlled the first half of their fight and opened a gnarly cut on “The Gypsy King” before ultimately fading down the stretch. The bout instantly put him on people’s radar, but though he did pick up a solid win over Dominic Breazeale two fights later, he’s yet to face a credible threat since.

Gassiev (30-1, 23 KO) looked like Usyk’s heir atop the 200-lb division, but rather than capitalize on Usyk’s move to heavyweight, he instead did the same. Injuries and other issues have held him to just four fights in the last five years, all against awful competition.

I like this. Both guys are in desperate need of a credible win after years of treading water. Hopefully there’ll be some sort of U.S. broadcast.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook