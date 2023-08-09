Eranosyan vs Gutierrez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Otar Eranosyan and Roger Gutierrez will square off in a WBA 130 lb eliminator tonight on ProBox TV from Plant City, Fla.

The stream will begin at 8 pm ET, and John Hansen will be here in the comments section for live updates and the like.

The 29-year-old “Pitbull” Eranosyan (13-0, 6 KO) is coming off of a May 17 win on ProBox over Edy Valencia, and this will be his third straight bout on the streamer. Gutierrez (27-4-1, 21 KO), 28, is a former WBA titleholder at this weight — it was a secondary title officially, but that came with a bunch of screwing around where the sanctioning body showed favoritism to bigger name fighters, and that’s boxing for you, really.

He won the WBA belt from Rene Alvarado in Jan. 2021, defended successfully in a rematch seven months later, and then lost the title to Hector Luis Garcia in Aug. 2022.

Most recently, Gutierrez knocked out Henry Delgado in the second round on Mar. 3 in his hometown of Maracaibo, Venezuela.

The WBA belt at 130 is still held by the aforementioned Garcia, and the winner here really might get a shot at it sooner than later.

Also on the card: Venezuelan junior welterweight Cristian Baez (19-2, 17 KO) takes on Petros Ananyan (17-3-2, 8 KO) in a 10-round fight, plus more. You may remember Ananyan from an upset win over Subriel Matias back in early 2020; he lsot the rematch just under two years later when Matias was in better form and dominated.