Yokasta Valle returns Sept. 16 on Zepeda vs Gesta undercard

Yokasta Valle will defend her IBF and WBO 105 lb titles on the Sept. 16 DAZN card from Commerce, Calif., which is headlined by a 135 lb main event between William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta.

Valle, 30, has won world titles in three divisions, and recently attended WBC/WBA unified titleholder Seniesa Estrada’s win over Leonela Yudica in Las Vegas.

The two were both in-ring after the bout, discussing a potential full unification to crown an undisputed champion in the division. It is the clear biggest and best fight the division has to offer, but as I’ve said before, I didn’t hear anything from the two of them that indicated any sort of deal was close.

Valle (28-2, 9 KO) taking a return in September works neither for nor against that idea, though. The bout is close enough in time to Estrada’s July 28 fight that it would work out just fine for them to fight either by the end of the year, if working aggressively, or early in 2024.

The announcement did not include the name of an opponent for Valle’s title defense.