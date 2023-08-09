Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo officially official for Sept. 30

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo is fully and totally set now, with the fight announced through official channels this evening.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) will defend his undisputed 168 lb championship against Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view on Saturday, Sept. 30, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight, of course, is marketed as “Undisputed vs Undisputed!” which will remain technically true until the exact moment that Charlo is in the ring, acknowledged holding the WBO junior middleweight title — along with the WBC, WBA, and IBF — and then he will be stripped of the WBO belt, which will go to Tim Tszyu.

Here are two great press release quotes that may potentially have actually been said by either fighter:

“I’m very happy that we got to make a fight of this magnitude between two undisputed champions,” said Canelo. “Jermell Charlo has also faced the best in his division, and I’m glad that the fans are going to enjoy a world class fight between us.”

“I’m really excited to make history once again,” said Charlo. “This is the biggest fight in boxing and I’m coming to leave it all in the ring like I do every time. I manifested this fight into existence and earned it with everything I’ve done in this sport so far. Canelo is a great fighter, but he’s gonna see what ‘Lions Only’ is all about. When the fight’s over, people are gonna have to recognize that I’m the best fighter in the sport.”

Canelo last fought on May 6 in Mexico, beating John Ryder by decision. Charlo was last seen in the ring in May 2022, winning a rematch against Brian Castano via 10th round stoppage.

If you’re interested in tickets for the bout, there will be a pre-sale tomorrow, Aug. 10, through AXS.com, which will last from 10 am to 10 pm PT, with pre-sale code “PBC.”

The wider public sale begins on Friday at 10 am PT.