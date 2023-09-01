Thorslund vs Luna: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Dina Thorslund and Yuliahn Luna meet today in a bantamweight unification fight in Holstebro, Denmark.

The fight card starts at 1 pm ET and can be streamed live on FITE+.

Thorslund (19-0, 8 KO) will be putting her WBO bantamweight title on the line against the WBC belt held by Mexico’s Luna (25-3-1, 4 KO). Both fighters are 29 and top names in the 118 lb division, and this is a legit fight that could be a good one in terms of action, too.

Thorslund will have home court in Denmark, of course, and has won her last two fights at this same venue, Graakjaer Arena in Holstebro. She’s listed as a -475 favorite by DraftKings Sportsbook, with Luna the underdog at +330.

The undercard is largely filled with local talent, but Brazilian Hebert Conceicao (4-0, 2 KO), a 25-year-old who scored a stunning knockout gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is also in action against Polish journeyman Robert Talarek (27-21-3, 18 KO) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Join us this afternoon!