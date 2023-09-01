Dina Thorslund beats Yuliahn Luna to unify WBO and WBC bantamweight titles

Dina Thorslund unified the WBO and WBC bantamweight titles today in Denmark, beating Yuliahn Luna by unanimous decision.

Scores were 97-93, 98-92, and 99-91 for Thorslund, the home fighter and also, clearly, the deserving winner. Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the fight 98-92 for Thorslund.

It wasn’t necessarily a dominant performance for Thorslund (20-0, 8 KO), but an obvious victory, as she was simply the better fighter round-to-round.

The aggression of Thorslund helped carry some rounds that were closer, but she also did really put her stamp on a few of them, and Luna (25-4-1, 4 KO) was never able to do that, trying to counter but not having enough real success to win more than two or three rounds in the fight.

“I would like to give an applause to Luna, because I want to be the best, and that means I have to meet the best. I just want to thank her for an amazing fight. This is what real boxers want, the tough fights,” Thorslund said after the win.

Thorslund was also joined in the ring by WBA titleholder Nina Hughes, who was on commentary for the bout. There was no animosity whatsoever between the two.

“Me and Nina want to meet. But she wants to meet Ebanie (Bridges) first to take the IBF and keep the WBA, then we can meet and fight for the four belts,” Thorslund said.

“I think Dina’s a great champion. She’s got two belts now, I want to take Ebanie Bridges’ belt off her so I have two belts, and we can fight for undisputed. It’d be a great fight and honor to share the ring with her,” Hughes said.

It was acknowledged that Bridges, at anyone’s last update, was not looking to fight Hughes next.

Undercard results