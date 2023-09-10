How to watch Lopez-Gonzalez, Zepeda-Gesta, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Sept. 13-17, 2023

Highlights

We’re back in action!

Luis Alberto Lopez defends his featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez in a Top Rank main event on Friday!

defends his featherweight title against in a Top Rank main event on Friday! DAZN have two cards! We’ll get William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta squaring off on Saturday, and a Matchroom Mexico card with Angel Fierro on Friday!

Wednesday, Sept. 13

ESPN+ and YouTube, 2:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Gonzalez press conference.

DAZN and YouTube, 4:00 pm ET, Fierro vs Zamarripa press conference.

Thursday, Sept. 14

ESPN+ and YouTube, 2:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Gonzalez weigh-in.

DAZN and YouTube, 4:00 pm ET, Fierro vs Zamarripa weigh-in.

DAZN and YouTube, 4:00 pm ET, Zepeda vs Gesta press conference.

Friday, Sept. 15

DAZN and YouTube, 4:00 pm ET, Zepeda vs Gesta weigh-in.

ESPN+, 5:30 pm ET, Lopez vs Gonzalez prelims. Bunch of names here. The really good Vargas kid, Tiger Johnson, Ruben Villa, Robson Conceicao, Omar Aguilar vs Julio Luna might be good, Jamaine Ortiz vs Antonio Moran will probably be prelim-slotted since the main card isn’t until 10.

DAZN and YouTube, 6:30 pm ET, Fierro vs Zamarripa prelims.

FITE+, 7:00 pm ET, Jerry Forrest vs Robert Hall Jr. This show also features Dusty Harrison against a journeyman. I remember getting a million press releases about young Harrison years ago. Forrest is staying busy, hoping to win, and maybe find himself another TV payday after this. He remains a credible gatekeeper sort and there are always heavyweights who need that style opponent.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa. On paper this doesn’t look that interesting, but Fierro isn’t untouchable or anything. Erika Cruz returns against Melissa Oddessa, and Skye Nicolson faces Sabrina Perez for an interim featherweight title.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez. Chief support is Xander Zayas vs Roberto Valenzuela Jr. It’s a decent enough looking card for a Corpus Christi Friday night, and I think the main event is solid. I’m no John, but I don’t dislike Joet Gonzalez or anything, and he comes to scrap. I think he can win this, if basically everything goes right for him and enough things go wrong for Lopez, but honestly, it might just be judging going wrong for Lopez. Lopez fights weird, it’s not attractive to everyone. BLH will have live updates.

Saturday, Sept. 16

FITE+, 6:00 pm ET, Imran Haddabah vs Pachino Hill. Basically guessing on the main event here, but I think I’m probably right. It’s this card from Tampa.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Carlos Nava vs Armando Almanza. More of DAZN’s “flood you with regional-level cards” strategy, as it’s Red Owl Boxing from Toronto!

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta. Golden Boy might have thrown a damn party when Gesta beat JoJo Diaz in March, because it meant they had a guy coming off of a decent win to put against Zepeda, because they’re running short on guys to match him against, and Zepeda had of course already beaten JoJo quite convincingly. But the win is the win, and for what it is, Gesta has earned this, yet another shot against a top 10 sort of opponent. He’s never really won one of these, but he will try. BLH will have live updates.

Sunday, Sept. 17

FITE+, 11:00 am ET, Battle of the Ages Season 4. A whole bunch of fights from Africa!