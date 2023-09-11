Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez set for November 4th in Monte Carlo

Despite earlier reports that Joe Cordina’s first IBF super featherweight title defense would land on September 30th and be his third straight home game in Cardiff, Matchroom announced this morning that Cordina will face Edward Vazquez atop a November 4th DAZN show in Monte Carlo.

Cordina (16-0, 9 KO) battled through one of the nastier two-fight gauntlets you’ll see when he smoked Kenichi Ogawa for the belt and, after a lengthy stint on the sidelines thanks to a busted hand, reclaimed it by outclassing a game Shavkat Rakhimov. Vazquez (15-1, 3 KO) has some decent wins and very nearly upset Raymond Ford last year, but he’s also the IBF’s no. 10 featherweight, so it’s fair to call this a disappointing step down in class.

“I’m excited to be fighting at the Casino de Monte-Carlo for a second time as I put my IBF super-featherweight world title on the line against Edward Vazquez,” said Cordina. “I have happy memories of fighting in Monte Carlo, landing the WBA Continental title in my first outing down at super-featherweight, and I’m looking to put on another explosive performance on November 4 as I continue to work towards unifying the division. Tune in live on DAZN.”

The evening’s other title fight pits light flyweight champ Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KO) against Adrian Curiel (23-4-1, 4 KO). Nontshinga successfully defended his newly acquired belt against Reggie Suganob earlier this year and, like Cordina, has what looks like an easier assignment here. To the 24-year-old Curiel’s credit, three of his four losses came to very capable competition, including a majority decision against Cristian Gonzalez two years back.

To round out the main card, Ramla Ali (8-1, 2 KO) looks for revenge after her destructive knockout loss to Julissa Alejandra Guzman (13-2-2, 7 KO) in May, while Souleyman Cissokho (16-0, 9 KO) continues his holding pattern against Isaias Lucero (16-1, 10 KO).