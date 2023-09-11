During today’s open media workout for his upcoming undisputed super middleweight title shot against Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo spoke about landing the biggest marquee fight of his career and being ready for the moment.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life and now it’s time to put on for my city,” Charlo said. “Put up or shut up and do what I do. I’m facing one of the best fighters in the world, you have to be excited for this moment.”

Charlo, who became undisputed at 154 lbs but never achieved the kind of fanfare or admiration of someone like Canelo, now has his chance to take the mantle of the Mexican star, and he says he’s prepared for the opportunity.

“Now is the right time for this fight,” Charlo continued. “We’re in our primes and at our best. I wanna shake the doubters off and prove to the world why I’m in this position. There’s a reason I made it this far. I’m gonna show what I’m made of. Everything I’ve done since I was eight years old, I’m putting it all on the line now.”

For this fight Charlo will be jumping up two weight divisions to challenge Canelo for his titles at 168, but despite some who are concerned about his ability to make that kind of jump, he views the situation in a much more positive light.

“I’m not going to have to worry about losing too much weight. I’ve been sparring bigger guys for a very long time and now it’s about bringing that same mindset that I have at 154-pounds and bringing it up with me to 168-pounds,” said Charlo.

Chances like these, to fight on the biggest of stages, don’t come along too often. So Charlo doesn’t try to convince himself there isn’t pressure to perform, but he’s still embracing the moment.

“Of course there’s pressure. We have to be dominant and not just rely on a knockout. I have to beat him for 12 rounds. I have to do what I have to do in the ring to protect myself while still being vicious,” Charlo would say.

“This is a dream come true, just like winning undisputed, winning a world title and making it out the mud was. Once you get this far and see yourself prospering, you just want to keep bringing it. I’m staying focused on handling business.

“We’ve done so much sparring and conditioning. I’m working on the mental as well, because I know it’s not only about the physical. I’ve been training 14 weeks and making sure I do everything I need to.”

Between now and fight night, Charlo says he just needs to continue to keep high level of focus and desire to get the outcome he’s looking forward to.

“I just have to stay hungry. And I’ve been hungry,” said Charlo. “I would’ve fought Canelo years ago, and it probably wouldn’t have been as big as it is now. But I’m not too focused on being in the ring with Canelo, I’m just hungry. I want to win this fight for my city.

“If I accomplish this massive goal, it’ll be hard to top. I’ll be in the record book with the greats of boxing for a long time.

“I’m so dialed in as far as my team and everyone around me. I just need to get in the ring and do what I have to do.”