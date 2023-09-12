Haney vs Prograis negotiations, Shakur and Frank Martin, weekend preview, more: Boxing podcast for Sept. 12, 2023

It’s Tuesday! And we’re BACK!
- First Half: Previews for upcoming fights: Teraji vs Budler, Lopez vs Gonzalez, Zepeda vs Gesta, other stuff! Extra talking points: “Coach,” Conan O’Brien’s best bits, Bruiser Wilson, the Varina High School Class of 2002. (Go Blue Devils!)
- Middle Segment: We start on Gary Wright’s “Dream Weaver” and wind up getting into A Nightmare on Elm Street and slasher franchises, plus rural gang activity at the 90s roller skating rink.
- Second Half: Remember Smith vs Eubank 2? We do! A bit on that, Raul Curiel’s potential, and digging into some news topics including Haney vs Prograis, Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin, and Amanda Serrano doing 12x3 for her next fight.
As always, thank you for listening!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
Loading comments...