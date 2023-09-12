Adam Azim to face Euro champ Franck Petitjean on November 18th

The European Boxing Union (EBU) revealed today that top super lightweight prospect Adam Azim will make his first bid for meaningful hardware when he faces champion Franck Petitjean on November 18th in Wolverhampton.

BOXXER has yet to reveal the show, so no word on the supporting cast.

It’s a remarkably quick turnaround for Azim, who’s less than two weeks removed from passing his stiffest test to date with a unanimous decision over Aram Fanyan. Considering he fought five times in 2022 and had to sit out the middle portion of 2023 with injury, perhaps he’s just eager to make up for lost time. I certainly won’t complain about that sort of ambition.

France’s Petitjean (24-6-3, 6 KO) looks to be on the lower end of the “Euro champ” spectrum. He’s got a 2018 win over Andrea Scarpa under his belt, but he’s 2-2 in his last four with losses to Mohamed Mimoune and Enock Poulson. He also spent three years on the sidelines between April 2019 and 2022.

Still, not a bad opponent on a two-month turnaround, and Petitjean did edge out Samuel Molina last time out.