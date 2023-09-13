Subriel Matias vs Shohjahon Ergashev set for November 4th in Las Vegas

Though PBC has yet to officially announce the bout, yesterday saw Julius Julianis confirm an earlier report from Jake Donovan that Subriel Matias will defend his IBF super lightweight title on November 4th against mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev.

TGB Promotions won last month’s purse bid with a $510,000 offer and will stage the fight somewhere in Las Vegas

As I’ve said before, Matias (19-1, 19 KO) vs. Ergashev (23-0, 20 KO) is as tantalizing an action fight as you’re likely to see, a genuine slugfest in the making between one of boxing’s most entertaining champions and a long-avoided contender finally getting his opportunity. Sign me the hell up.

There’s a bit of new news, however, as McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KO) revealed that he’ll once again attempt to rematch Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KO) in the co-feature. This is, without exaggeration, the most cursed matchup in boxing. It’s fallen apart four times, thrice because of Martinez and once because of Arroyo, and they only got to share the ring for six minutes in 2021 before a headbutt called things off.