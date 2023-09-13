‘I can’t think of any bigger money fights’: Chris Eubank Jr expresses interest in facing Canelo Alvarez

As Chris Eubank Jr looks at what’s to come in his professional career, he doesn’t deny the fact that he’d love an opportunity to fight Canelo Alvarez, even if that’s not a fight he can really count on. That said, Eubank says Canelo wants to fight in the UK and that there may be no bigger British opponent for him.

“Canelo goes where the money is and I can’t think of any bigger money fights than me versus Canelo,” Eubank Jr said. “I know he wants to fight in the UK, it’s a huge market. There’s not many guys there that people would like to see fight more than me and Alvarez.

“But, you know, he’s one of them guys, he really does make the rules. He does what he wants, he moves up in weight, he comes down in weight, he holds belts in different weight divisions and he does all these things that other fighters could just never do.

“So it’s hard to kind of target him. You can’t target Canelo Alvarez. Whenever he wants to fight, he’ll fight, he’ll look at the options...and he just does what he wants. So I’m not so much target him. You know, if it comes, it comes. Great. But you can’t chase him, he does what he wants.

“They call him the Brit Slayer and people know I’m not gonna go down without a fight. I’m not gonna get in there and freeze up. I’m gonna go in there and take it to him and that’s what people want to see and that’s the fights he needs to be in. Whether he’ll accept a fighter like that remains to be seen.”