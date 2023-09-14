Sam Goodman vs Miguel Flores joins Tszyu vs Mendoza on October 15th

Tim Tszyu’s October 15th clash with Brian Mendoza is a genuinely excellent scrap. Its co-feature is not. No Limit Boxing announced today that the show, hosted by Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, will see Sam Goodman face Miguel Flores at featherweight

This matchup is bizarre to the point of being inexplicable. Flores (25-4-1, 12 KO) is 1-2-1 in his last four, suffering back-to-back losses to Leo Santa Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez before beating 15-17-4 Diuhl Olguin and subsequently drawing with a returning Abner Mares. Goodman, on the other hand, built off his March rout of TJ Doheny with an impressive win over Ra’eese Aleem in an IBF eliminator.

It keeps Goodman (15-0, 7 KO) busy and he likely wants to keep his contender status safe while the Naoya Inoue-Marlon Tapales situation plays out, but it’s a complete nothing fight, especially when compared to the main event. Disappointing to say the least after Goodman turned in such a solid performance against Aleem. At least there’s the observational fascination of watching Flores parlay back-to-back knockout losses to Dat Nguyen and Chris Avalos into major opportunity after major opportunity.