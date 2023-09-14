‘I think it’s possible’: Danny Garcia doesn’t rule out a future fight with Terence Crawford

Danny Garcia takes some time to talk to Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV and talks about his back-and-forth with Terence Crawford, whether he thinks he can make that fight happen, and what he makes of Crawford targeting Canelo. Check out some of what Garcia had to say below.

Garcia on if he thinks he can still get a fight with Crawford

“I think it’s possible. I think it’s possible, but it’s more on my end. I gotta go out there and look good in my next fight, ‘cause we do got history. We fought twice in the amateurs so we do got history in the fight. I know him, he knows me. But it’s more on my end. I definitely got the name, but when I’m fighting somebody I want to win. I’m not just coming for a check. So I want to make sure I’m ready for whatever. So I gotta win this next fight and when I win this next fight then I’ll be ready for whatever.”

On Crawford saying he’d like to fight Canelo

“I wouldn’t say it’s crazy ‘cause Canelo fought at 147 before. Remember, Canelo started his career at 147, then went up to 154 for a long time. So even he’s the smaller guy in his weight classes when he fights. But a lot of people don’t lose to Canelo, they lose to the event, the big bright lights and the stage is set. The stage is set for him. Like when I saw him I saw J Balvin, I saw fireworks. So when you fight him it’s like fighting in the super bowl.”

On if the weight difference between Canelo and Crawford isn’t problematic for Crawford

“It definitely makes a big difference. I makes a big difference because you was just fighting at 147, to go all the way up to 168 — it is a big difference but it has been done before...but it definitely gonna be a challenge.”

On if he thinks Crawford could beat Canelo

“I don’t know, he definitely has the skills. He has the skills but Canelo has skills too and he’s a stronger, bigger guy. But, like, I don’t know. I don’t know. Only he knows.”