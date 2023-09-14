William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta both motivated for lightweight showdown

William Zepeda will put his undefeated record and rising status in the lightweight division on the line this Saturday night, facing Mercito Gesta in a DAZN main event.

Zepeda (28-0, 24 KO) is a heavy favorite and the clear “A-side,” but he says he doesn’t look at any fight that way, he just stays hungry and goes out to do his job, taking all opponents seriously.

“I am extremely motivated for this fight,” Zepeda said. “I’ve always believed that there’s no such thing as an A-side or B-side in boxing. To face a grand rival like Mercito Gesta is a great privilege, and I can’t wait to demonstrate to everyone of what ‘El Camaron’ is made of.”

The 35-year-old Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KO) also knows he’ll be the underdog, and has had his setbacks, but sees a major opportunity to make a big statement in the lightweight division.

“I am not new in this sport. I will never stop learning. My style always evolves,” Gesta stated. “I am staying focused. I am so excited to be facing William Zepeda, who is undefeated. Zepeda is an up-and-coming fighter. He’s great and he excites me. This opportunity is really hard to miss. Now that Oscar and Golden Boy have given it to me — why not? It’s a good fight.”

Bad Left Hook will have live updates and full coverage for Zepeda vs Gesta on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 8 pm ET on DAZN.