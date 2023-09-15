Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Luis Alberto Lopez defends his IBF featherweight title tonight against Joet Gonzalez in an ESPN main event from Corpus Christi, Texas.

Live coverage kicks off with prelim fights on ESPN+ at 6:30 pm ET, and then the main card goes live on ESPN+ and also on ESPN at 10 pm ET.

We’ll be here with live coverage from 10 pm ET, with all updates, highlights, and results in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+ and ESPN, 10:00 pm ET)

Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KO) vs Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Lopez’s IBF title

Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KO) vs Roberto Valenzuela Jr (21-4, 20 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Emiliano Vargas (6-0, 5 KO) vs Alejandro Guardado (5-0, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)