Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya talks to Fight Hub TV about the upcoming super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, before he touches on some of his other fighters such as Vergil Ortiz and Jaime Munguia. Check out some of what he had to say about Canelo vs Charlo and his plans for his other fighters down below.

De La Hoya on where Charlo can find success against Canelo

“Well I did hear Charlo’s trainer — I believe it was Charlo’s trainer — saying he has to go to the body. I truly feel that, yeah, that can be something he can take advantage of, Charlo. Absolutely. But, look, any style that you give Canelo that is similar to Bivol, he’s gonna have trouble with.

“Anyone who stays on their toes, anyone who flicks a jab in front of his face, anyone who knows how to keep the distance just like Bivol did, Canelo will have trouble. That’s the bottom line. Because, again, he walks on quicksand. That’s just what his style is. It’s worked for him all these years, he’s become accustomed to knocking his opponents out, walking them down with a lot of power. But anyone who tries to box him and have that same similar style to Bivol, he’s gonna have trouble with.”

On if he thinks Charlo has the ability to outbox Canelo over the duration

“I don’t know because Canelo puts a lot of pressure. He puts a lot of pressure, he can take advantage of it, Charlo, if he knows how to use his distance. And the distance you get with your feet, the distance you obviously utilize with your jab. But if you know how to combine your footwork with your jab or your right hand or your combinations, it’s a perfect combination to win the fight against Canelo.”

On if he thinks Canelo beats Charlo

“Yeah, he should. He should. It’s like I said, look, a good little man will never beat a good big man.”

On his plans for Vergil Ortiz’s return

“‘54, ‘60, whatever weight division Vergil and his father feel they’re strong and ready to go. We’re still nailing down the date for December, that’s the plan, early December. Get him that win so he can feel good, get his mind right so he can just get back on top and get back on track.

“Health is — you have to take care of yourself and you have to put that first. So we’ve taken the necessary steps to make sure that he’s 100% come December.”

On what big fights he’ll be targeting for Ortiz

“Look, we’re looking forward to the opportunities against Crawford, against Spence — I hate naming PBC fighters because Al Haymon has them all protected — but, yeah, the likes of Crawford. You want to go after those top guys and Vergil’s gonna be waiting in line, waiting to get that opportunity to become world champion.”

On his plans for Jaime Munguia

“I love that fight with (John) Ryder. It’s a great fight. Look, Ryder gave Canelo all he can handle — I mean he went 12 rounds with him, he hit him, he busted him up. I think Ryder would be a perfect opponent, a perfect name for Jaime Munguia.

“It’ll be a difficult, tough fight but imagine if Jaime Munguia can knock him out, something that Canelo couldn’t do. So there’s some opportunities out there for Jaime, we’re looking at November or December, but most likely November, to bring him back. But I do have to say it’s been difficult to find him opponents. It has been difficult because either they’re fighting, either they’re not ready, either the date is too soon or too late. There’s always something. But hopefully we can nail something down. We have a couple of names other than Ryder so it’ll be interesting to see who wants to fight Jaime Munguia.

“Because, listen, we want to fast track him, we want him fighting for the world title already. He’s ready, he’s there, he’s on mission. And that mission is to become a world champion and hopefully one day fight Canelo.”