Adrien Broner to return on November 4 on Don King card in Miami

Adrien Broner will be back in the ring on Saturday, Nov. 4, headlining a Don King-promoted card in Miami at the same venue — Casino Miami Jai Alai — where he fought in June.

Broner, 34, had his first fight in over two years on June 6, beating Bill “Hutch” Hutchinson via 10-round decision at 147 lbs. This time around, he’ll face fellow Cincinnatian Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KO), a 34-year-old who has had one fight since 2016, which was a win at a Tennessee Embassy Suites on Jan. 13 of this year.

Howard did score a couple of decent wins in 2013 after losses in 2012 on smaller shows, then didn’t fight until once in 2016, and has only the one fight in the last seven years.

Broner (35-4-1, 24 KO) is sort of stuck here in terms of luring big opponents, because major promoters are a little wary about working with King, for starters, and about whether or not Broner will actually show up for his fight.

The only thing Broner can do to fix that is fight and show up consistently and hope to change peoples’ minds. The promoter part can be figured out, in all honesty. AB does still have some real name value out in the world.

So while this fight may not be any more exciting to you than Broner’s last one, it really is important that he simply fight and start proving himself reliable.

Also on the show:

Noel Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KO) will face Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KO) in a 12-round cruiserweight fight. The press release calls this a “WBC Cruiserweight Championship bout,” which it absolutely is not. Mikaelian does hold the “silver” title, so technically they’re not quite lying, entirely. But Badou Jack holds the title.

Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KO) will take on Jesus Escalera (18-0, 18 KO) in a heavyweight fight.

Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KO) and Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KO) will put their identical records ON THE LINE in another heavyweight bout. Can they go to a draw or some type no-decision to keep the same record? We’ll see!

It’s a well-chosen date by King, as this is just about six weeks away and there’s nothing in prime time for U.S. boxing on Nov. 4. Most likely the fight will be a PPV that you can buy online from various outlets.