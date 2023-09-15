Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao added to Shakur Stevenson card in November

Emanuel Navarrete will defend his WBO junior lightweight title on Nov. 16 against Robson Conceicao.

The fight will be on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s bout with Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Navarrete (38-1, 31 KO) beat Liam Wilson to win the WBO 130 lb belt in February, the third weight class where the 28-year-old Mexican star has won a world title.

“El Vaquero” made a successful defense against former two-division titlist Oscar Valdez on Aug. 12.

Conceicao (17-2, 8 KO) will be getting his third chance to win this belt, previously dropping decisions to the aforementioned Valdez and the also-aforementioned Stevenson. His last four fights have been the loss to Valdez — which came with some controversy — then a win over Xavier Martinez, the loss to Stevenson, and a two-round no-contest on June 10 against Nicolas Polanco.

If you are wondering what he has done to merit another title shot, you have to remember that boxing title shots don’t really come from “merit.” Conceicao, 34, is with Top Rank and is ranked by the WBO. Well, actually, at the moment, he isn’t ranked by the WBO, but that can change very easily, and will.

So there is your answer. That is how it works.