Zepeda vs Gesta: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

William Zepeda takes on Mercito Gesta in a 12-round lightweight main event tonight from Commerce, Calif., headlining a five-fight bill that streams live on DAZN.

In addition to the main event, Yokasta Valle will defend her pair of 105 lb titles, plus more on the undercard.

We’ll be here with live updates, highlights, results, and more, starting at 8 pm ET. All updates will come in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)