‘Nobody wants to fight’: Andy Ruiz Jr says he’s ready for Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua trilogy

Andy Ruiz Jr hasn’t fought in just over a year now, after winning a narrow decision over Luis Ortiz in Sept. 2022, but says he’s training, staying in shape, and ready to fight.

“Everybody’s asking, ‘When am I fighting? When am I gonna fight? Why don’t I fight Wilder?’ Nobody wants to fight! I’m staying ready, baby!” he said in a post on Instagram.

“Tell Joshua, let’s do the trilogy! Tell Wilder I’m ready! Make me another contract! Usyk, Tyson Fury, everybody wants to go through the shortcuts, but I’m here, baby, we’re working.”

The 34-year-old Ruiz (35-2, 22 KO) and Wilder have been a topic of conversation this year, but neither side seemed all that interested, in all honesty, and a proposed WBC eliminator order never quite went through, meaning Tyson Fury remains free and clear for his big money, low-risk escapades against non-boxers.

More talk has been given to Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO) and Joshua (26-3, 23 KO) finally meeting in a long overdue but still quite valuable heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said he’s had multiple meetings with Saudi promoters about the bout, and there remains some hope it could happen by the end of 2023.

If it does, then Ruiz — who does look in good shape, to be serious about that — will have to find some other opponent if he wants to fight in 2023, but at this point it seems very realistic that he will not. He’s fought just twice since a frankly embarrassing performance in a rematch loss to Joshua in Dec. 2019.