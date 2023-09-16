Ryan Garcia to return in November, says Oscar De La Hoya: ‘He’ll be back stronger, better, wiser’

Ryan Garcia’s return is still planned for November, according to promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya provided an update, though nothing concrete, during tonight’s Golden Boy show in Commerce, Calif., on DAZN.

“Ryan Garcia is coming up. We’re getting his date ready, mid-November, late-November,” the promoter said. “He’ll be back stronger, better, wiser than ever, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Garcia (23-1, 19 KO) is coming off of a KO-7 loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Apr. 22 in Las Vegas, which was the biggest fight of the year to date, at least commercially.

The 25-year-old star has since ditched trainer Joe Goossen in favor of Derrick James, and has also had further spats with De La Hoya and Golden Boy, which is notable because Garcia and Golden Boy are in a constant situation where you have to refrain from getting too excited until something is fully confirmed.

But for now, it sounds like Ryan will be back in about two months. It’s also unlikely it’s going to be some huge, marquee sort of fight, given that timeframe and the fact that we don’t have an opponent named yet, plus Golden Boy’s in-house limitations for opposition.

Garcia will be fighting in the 140 lb division going forward.