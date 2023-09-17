How to watch Zhang-Joyce 2, Teraji-Budler, BKFC, Misfits: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Sept. 18-23, 2023

Highlights

We’ve got a world title fight on MONDAY! In the MORNING! From JAPAN! Actually, TWO world title fights, with Kenshiro Teraji facing Hekkie Budler and Junto Nakatani taking on Argi Cortes ! Plus Tenshin Nasukawa !

facing and taking on ! Plus ! BIG BOY REMATCH: Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce square up a second time on Saturday from the UK!

and square up a second time on Saturday from the UK! SLEEPER ALERT: Richardson Hitchins meets Jose Zepeda on Saturday night!

meets on Saturday night! BKFC is back on Friday! Misfits Boxing is back on Saturday!

Monday, Sept. 18

ESPN+, 5:00 am ET, Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler. From Japan! Absolutely loving that ESPN+ have made Teraji fights a regular pick-up, and I like this fight, a unified titlist against a former two-division unified titlist who still has something in the bag, it seems. Junto Nakatani returns on the undercard, as does Tenshin Nasukawa, and I really dig the Anthony Olascuaga vs Giemel Magramo fight. Don’t know how much we’ll see on the ESPN+ stream, but I say skip work! Come watch some early morning fights! BLH will have live updates.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs Hugo Roldan. It’s PROBOX! John will be here. BLH will have live updates.

Thursday, Sept. 21

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Virgo vs Chalmers press conference.

Friday, Sept. 22

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Virgo vs Chalmers weigh-in.

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 50: Lorenzo Hunt vs Chris Camozzi. Cruiserweight title fight! Hunt comes to bang, and he can bang. We’ll have a post at the very least. BLH will have live updates.

Saturday, Sept. 23

DAZN and Social Media, 12:30 pm ET, Misfits Boxing prelims.

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2. Five months ago, we said these big boys would get in there and get after it. They did not disappoint. I don’t expect them to come out and be dull this time, either. Zhang took the interim WBO title from Joyce in April, now Joyce wants it back. It is meaningful, because the winner is either in line for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, or they’re in the position to be bumped to full title status if Usyk decides he’s done, which I think might be closer than some expect. Undercard is not exactly inspiring, if we’re being honest, but Queensberry have some good prospects lined up, plus Anthony Yarde is in action. BLH will have live updates.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, X Series 009: Virgo vs Chalmers. The Misfits main card. Idris Virgo is actually a professional boxer, though not a terribly serious one. As a “crossover” boxer, he’s quite serious, significantly better than most. Chalmers is a reality TV guy but also a legitimately trained fighter; again, not saying he’s some elite guy, but he has been trained for real, does know what he’s doing. You might recall him from a Mayweather exhibition this past January in London. All things considered this is a pretty good main event. Former KSI opponent FaZe Temperrrrrrrrrrrrrrr and some other people are also on this show. We won’t have live coverage because we’ve, frankly, got a serious professional boxing card to cover and not enough people to do both, but we will have some highlights up after this show is over.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda. Think we’ve got a potential sleeper banger with this main event. Zepeda isn’t always exciting, but when he’s exciting, he’s very exciting. Hitchins has been aching to get a fight where, if he wins, he can be taken seriously as a contender at 140, and now he’s got it. Their styles could mesh nicely for some good action. The show also has Jessica McCaskill vs Sandy Ryan for three welterweight titles, plus Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Steve Rolls, and more. This is what you kinda hope to get for a “B-show” at the Caribe Royale in Orlando; I love this main event and like that women’s title fight a lot, too. BLH will have live updates.