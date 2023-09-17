Teraji vs Budler: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, stream options

Kenshiro Teraji will face Hekkie Budler in the main event of a big card from Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Monday, with Tenshin Nasukawa and Junto Nakatani also returning on the card.

Teraji will be defending his WBC and WBA 108 lb titles against South Africa’s Budler in the show’s main event, with Nasukawa taking on Luis Guzman Torres in Tenshin’s second pro bout, and Nakatani defending his WBO 115 lb belt against Argi Cortes.

Live coverage will start at 5 am ET on Monday, Sept. 18, with ESPN+ streaming the bouts for those in the United States. The show also airs on Prime in Japan. We’ll be here, with live updates, highlights, and results coming in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 5:00 am ET)