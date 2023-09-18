Although there’s been plenty of banter and finger pointing from both sides, Top Rank promoter is still confident that an undisputed heavyweight title unification match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is bound to happen.

Arum, speaking to Sky Sports, says he believes a fight between Fury and Usyk could take place next — after Fury faces Francis Ngannou — and goes so far as to say it’ll be an easy fight to make despite all the roadblocks we’ve encountered thus far.

“It won’t be hard to make,” Arum told Sky Sports. “I know the Usyk people, they’re nice people. His manager, his promoter, they’re terrific people. Usyk himself is a terrific guy. I think he wants that fight. I think that fight’s going to happen and hopefully it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Not only does Arum have faith in the Fury vs Usyk fight happening, he thinks it could come together sooner than most would believe.

“Probably early next year but it could happen as early as December,” he said.

Arum would continue by saying he doesn’t believe Fury has too many more fights left in him, and that after a presumed win over Usyk he may only take one or two fights more as a victory lap before hanging them up for good.

The optimism is good, but I’ll hold out for some real traction in negotiations before setting my hopes too high.