‘This is my motivation, this is my inspiration’: Jermell Charlo eagerly awaits showdown with Canelo

As we near the September 30th fight date for Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo, Showtime has released its second full installment of All Access, highlighting behind the scenes footage of both fighters in training camp.

In this second episode training camp is in full swing as both fighters put in both the time to train hard, and invest in their recovery — all without feeling the need to neglect their family lives during this time. While many fighters move away for training camp to avoid distractions, both Canelo and Charlo take the opposite approach, keeping their loved ones close as a reminder of who they’re fighting for.

“They don’t understand the dedication that’s put in on a daily basis,” Charlo says. “We on the grind, we chilling with the family...this is a part of camp, this is a part of life...Sacrifice from your family and your girl and your kids, when you comfortable? Wake up.

“You telling me not to be here for my son because I got a fight coming up? This don’t get put on hold,” Charlo said about his children. “This gonna be everyday. This is my motivation, this is my inspiration.”

Check out the full second episode in the video link above as the days dwindle down to an undisputed super middleweight title fight.