‘I think Canelo is slipping’: Virgil Hunter says Jermell Charlo has a real shot to win fight

Trainer Virgil Hunter takes some time to chat with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV to talk about the big upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. Hunter shares some of his analysis on the matchup, and why he thinks Charlo has a good chance to win if the fight gets into the later rounds. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Hunter on how he views Canelo vs Charlo matchup

“I think Canelo is slipping. I think he’s very hittable. I think he only throws one or two punches. I think the stamina problem is right there. Jermell is much more durable than Amir, has much more punching power and I think Canelo is showing some slippage ‘cause he seems to be able to throw one or two punches at one time. And from what I understand he lives a pretty party lifestyle also.

“So money can do some strange things to you, man. When you been fighting as long as he has, from a kid and things like that, and the ego is there, you can start bypassing things, you can lose the hunger. And when the hunger’s gone the skills start going. So I think if he gets tired against Jermell, and Jermell shows great ability late rounds, that it could be a problem if he lets it get on the other side of seven, eight. It could be a problem.

“I don’t see Jermell standing there and letting him get bombs off on him. I think it’s gonna be a very interesting fight and I don’t think weight has much to do with this. I think it’s gonna be skill and I think if Jermell can hit with authority enough to get his respect, that’ll be an interesting fight. That’s the whole key.”