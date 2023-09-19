Can Joe Joyce get revenge on Zhilei Zhang? Boxing podcast for Sept. 19, 2023

It’s Tuesday! That is the day of podcasts.

Folks, it’s the diamond episode of Prophets of Goom. 75 glorious weeks out of 76. That’s a good hit rate. Anyway, it’s the same sort of thing as always.

Previews for upcoming fights: Zhang vs Joyce 2 is the big one of the week, plus Richardson Hitchins steps up against Jose Zepeda and more! Middle Segment: Fantasy football! It’s not about, like, our teams, but about how it has changed football fandom. Plus John flirts with disaster by way of black ops, boxing may be the world’s worst gambling sport, and more!

As always, thank you for listening!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano