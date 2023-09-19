Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean and Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam join Fury vs Ngannou

In what feels like something of a trend of late, Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is officially a hoss show. In addition to the previously revealed Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye, which is apparently still on track despite Wardley suffering cuts from a press conference brawl, Spencer Brown tells Teddy Atlas that the card will also see Joseph Parker face Simon Kean and Martin Bakole take on Carlos Takam.

This marks Parker’s (32-3, 22 KO) third fight since losing to Joe Joyce almost exactly a year ago, as 2023 has already seen him win a decision over Jack Massey and demolish the hopelessly outmatched Faiga Opelu (15-4-2, 11 KO) in one. This looks to be about that same level of opposition; Quebec’s Kean (23-1, 22 KO) has a shiny record, but he’s a local favorite can crusher whose best win was arguably March’s knockout of an ancient Eric Molina.

This should, by all accounts, be your standard-issue “levels to this” mismatch. Parker sure does love to make things hard on himself, though.

Bakole (19-1, 14 KO) didn’t keep his foot on the gas after last year’s outclassing of Tony Yoka, instead spending 11 months on the sidelines before crushing Ihor Shevadzutskyi in April. Ageless spoiler Takam (40-7-1, 28 KO) is a misleading 1-2 in his last three, giving both Joe Joyce and Arslanbek Makhmudov issues in defeat before scoring his own win over Yoka.

I’ve seen reports that Makhmudov could also appear on the show against Agron Smakici, who fell to Agit Kabayel in March, but no confirmation as of yet.