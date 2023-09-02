Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr will square off again today in Manchester, England, headlining AO Arena with their middleweight rematch following a controversial and surprising fight back in January.

The show will start at 1 pm ET, streaming live on ESPN+ in the United States and airing on Sky Box Office in the United Kingdom.

We’ll be here with live highlights, results, and more!

All live updates including round-by-round for the main event will come in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET)

Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO) vs Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KO), rematch, middleweights, 12 rounds

Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KO) vs Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KO) vs David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KO) vs Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Heffron’s British and Commonwealth titles

Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KO) vs Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KO) vs Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Prelims