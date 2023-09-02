 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr will either settle things or lead to a third chapter today in Manchester.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr will square off again today in Manchester, England, headlining AO Arena with their middleweight rematch following a controversial and surprising fight back in January.

The show will start at 1 pm ET, streaming live on ESPN+ in the United States and airing on Sky Box Office in the United Kingdom.

We’ll be here with live highlights, results, and more!

All live updates including round-by-round for the main event will come in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET)

  • Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO) vs Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KO), rematch, middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KO) vs Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KO) vs David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KO) vs Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Heffron’s British and Commonwealth titles
  • Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KO) vs Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KO) vs Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Prelims

  • Lauren Price (4-0, 1 KO) vs Lolita Muzeya (18-1, 10 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Frankie Stringer (5-0, 0 KO) vs Engel Gomez (8-15-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

