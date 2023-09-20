 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Jukembayev vs Roldan live stream: Results, updates, round by round, how to watch for free, start time

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs Hugo Alberto Roldan headlines tonight on ProBox TV!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
ProBox TV is back tonight from Florida, with once-beaten junior welterweights Batyrzhan Jukembayev and Hugo Alberto Roldan headlining a pretty strong fight card.

Along with the main event, you’ll also see unbeaten Australian light heavyweight Clay Waterman will take on Canada’s Kareem Hackett in a 10-round fight, and Ismael Villarreal faces John David Martinez in an eight-rounder at 154 lbs. There may still be a fourth fight on the broadcast, though the originally planned Lester Martinez vs Lionell Thompson fight was postponed.

John Hansen will be here this evening in the comments section for updates and chatter, join him!

You can watch fully for free at ProBox’s site or on YouTube in this stream:

Main Card (ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Batyrzhan Jukembayev (20-1, 16 KO) vs Hugo Alberto Roldan (22-1-1, 7 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Clay Waterman (11-0, 8 KO) vs Kareem Hackett (11-0, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Ismael Villarreal (12-1, 8 KO) vs John David Martinez (19-2, 16 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

