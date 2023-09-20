Watch Jukembayev vs Roldan live stream: Results, updates, round by round, how to watch for free, start time

ProBox TV is back tonight from Florida, with once-beaten junior welterweights Batyrzhan Jukembayev and Hugo Alberto Roldan headlining a pretty strong fight card.

Along with the main event, you’ll also see unbeaten Australian light heavyweight Clay Waterman will take on Canada’s Kareem Hackett in a 10-round fight, and Ismael Villarreal faces John David Martinez in an eight-rounder at 154 lbs. There may still be a fourth fight on the broadcast, though the originally planned Lester Martinez vs Lionell Thompson fight was postponed.

John Hansen will be here this evening in the comments section for updates and chatter, join him!

You can watch fully for free at ProBox’s site or on YouTube in this stream:

