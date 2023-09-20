‘I can redeem myself’: Yordenis Ugas on coming back from Spence loss to face Mario Barrios

Yordenis Ugas is looking to bounce back from a loss and a long layoff when he faces Mario Barrios on Sept. 30, part of the Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard.

Ugas, 37, hasn’t been seen in the ring since his stoppage loss to Errol Spence Jr in Apr. 2022, and says that he’s feeling good and ready to put that behind him.

“It was both physically and emotionally tough after the Spence fight. Emotionally I had to carry that loss with me,” Ugas said at a media workout.

“Now I can redeem myself and put it all in the past. I always knew that I would come back after the fight. My eye got stronger after the surgery and now I feel ready.”

The WBC interim welterweight title will be on the line for Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) and the 28-year-old Barrios (27-2, 18 KO), but the Cuban says he’s not concerned about what undisputed champion Terence Crawford may or may not do as far as leaving the division.

“I’m just focused on my fight. I have no clue what Crawford may do with the WBC belt. I’m doing my thing and that’s what I plan to keep doing.”

More from Yordenis Ugas

“In the end, it’s about taking each round as seriously as the previous round. I don’t take anything for granted. The goal is to have each and every round go the direction I want it to go.

“I’m not in the prediction business, but what I do is fight elite fighters, give my best every round and let the chips fall where they may.

“I’m used to these big fight atmospheres, but it is very exciting to be on the card with a star as big as Canelo. It’s a great source of pride and I plan to bring my best for all the fans watching.

“It’s beautiful to be fighting here in Las Vegas again. I’m 5-0 in Las Vegas and this is my third time fighting at T-Mobile Arena. I feel at home and absolutely love fighting here in Las Vegas.

“I was so happy to be able to be back in the gym and do what I’ve wanted to do my entire life. I was back in training in December and started sparring again a couple months after that.