Conor Benn set for ring return this weekend in Orlando, taking on Rodolfo Orozco

Conor Benn will be making his first appearance since he tested positive for a banned substance that nixed an Oct. 2022 fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

By Wil Esco
Conor Benn looks to get his career back on track this weekend in Florida.
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

After a hiatus away from the sport of boxing following a failed drug test that scuttled a 2022 bout against Chris Eubank Jr, Conor Benn will make his return this Saturday at the Caribe Royale Orlando as he takes on Rodolfo Orozco, as reported by Sky Sports.

Benn, of course, still has some issues with regards to fighting in Great Britain, so will instead be making this appearance Stateside and says he’s feeling good about regaining his past momentum.

“I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit,” said Benn. “A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption. After that, I’m putting the 147-160[lbs] divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”

Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) last fought in April 2022, stopping Chris Van Heerden in two rounds. Meanwhile, Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs) has spent his entire professional career fighting in Mexico and will competing in the U.S. for the first time.

