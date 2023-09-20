‘A win means everything for me’: Mario Barrios on facing Yordenis Ugas and another crack at welterweight contention

Mario Barrios will get another crack at joining the top ranks at 147 lbs when he faces Yordenis Ugas in a 12-round bout on the Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard on Sept. 30.

The 28-year-old Barrios moved up to welterweight in early 2022, losing a decision to former titlist Keith Thurman before beating Jovanie Santiago in February of this year. He says he’s now feeling good at the weight, having come up from 140, and starting his serious career down at 130.

“I’m gonna bring the same intensity that I bring in every fight. I feel a lot more comfortable and settled in at the weight now,” Barrios said at a media workout.

“I’m preparing myself to the best of my ability. We have a very good game plan that we’re getting ready for Ugas. It’s a really hard fight, but those are the type of fights that I like to take. I want to continue to test myself and my ability and my skill in the ring.”

Barrios (27-2, 18 KO) and Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) will be fighting for the interim WBC welterweight title, and that win could lead to a full title if undisputed champ Terence Crawford moves up in weight.

“A win in this fight means everything for me and my career right now,” he said. “It puts me at the top of the division with the best welterweights out there and gets me closer to the bigger world title fights.”

More from Mario Barrios

“Everything has been really good. I’ve been here in Las Vegas for a few months staying ready. My mind and body are both looking on point right now. It’s exciting.

“I think the move out here to Las Vegas was necessary. I feel sharper than ever and more focused. I get tremendous workouts here. It’s been very beneficial.

“I’m very happy to be here in Las Vegas with Bob Santos. Me and Bob have always had a great relationship and having him as the head coach again is great. We’re gonna be able to accomplish a lot in the next few years.”