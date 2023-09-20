David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade reportedly set for November 24th

Julius Julianis, who first broke the news that David Benavidez would defend his interim WBC super middleweight title against Demetrius Andrade, now brings word that the pair will square off on a November 24th PBC on Showtime PPV.

That’s a Friday, for those curious, one day before Chantelle Cameron’s rematch with Katie Taylor in Dublin.

Benavidez (27-0, 23 KO) obliterated David Lemieux for the belt two Mays ago, then firmly established himself as the division’s second-in-command by overpowering Caleb Plant 10 months later. It’s a joke that he hasn’t already received a mandated shot at Canelo Alvarez, but as I said before, good on him for working to eliminate any scrap of ambiguity as to whether he deserves to be next in line.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KO) is getting a lifeline here after ditching his middleweight belt to avoid Janibek Alimkhanuly and subsequently pulling out of a WBO final eliminator against Zach Parker, which allowed John Ryder to take his place, beat Parker via injury, and receive the Canelo shot that Andrade has so desperately clamored for all these years. He should be extraordinarily grateful to Benavidez for rescuing the career “Boo Boo” spent so long undermining.