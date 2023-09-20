 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frank Sanchez, Gabriel Gollaz, Oleksandr Gvozdyk join Canelo vs Charlo prelims

Terrell Gausha also sees action

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Next week’s Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo show has a pretty robust undercard by current standards. Sadly, today’s release of the full bout sheet reveals that said depth doesn’t extend to the pre-PPV portion.

At the top sits Canelo training partner Frank Sanchez (22-0, 15 KO), who fights his second straight joke of an opponent in Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KO). Alexander lasted less than 120 seconds against Zhilei Zhang two fights back, so while he’s a slightly warmer body than Daniel Martz, he’s yet another dud in Sanchez’s bafflingly bad post-Ajagba run.

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (27-3-1, 16 KO) also returns to action for his second straight Canelo card, having previously won a questionable and potentially corrupt decision over Stevie Spark. He faces what looks like an easier assignment in Colombia’s Yeis Gabriel (15-0, 10 KO, who hasn’t fought in nearly two years after dropping a split decision to Alberto Palmetta.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KO), who stopped Ricards Bolotniks on Canelo-Ryder, takes a step backwards on the comeback trail against Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KO). Rodrigues is 38 and managed to take three cumulative rounds on the scorecards in a February loss to Richard Rivera.

Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KO) also stays busy in a middleweight bout with KeAndre Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KO), his second appearance since a surprisingly competitive loss to Tim Tszyu last year.

I get that they can’t all be winners, but NSAC needs to seriously consider axing Sanchez-Alexander at minimum. This goes beyond unappealing into the realm of appalling.

