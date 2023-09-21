Boxing betting preview: Zhang vs Joyce 2, Hitchins vs Zepeda, more

Revenge is on the cards this weekend in London as Joe Joyce looks to even the slate over “Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang.

Zhang stopped the “Juggernaut” in its tracks in April via sixth-round TKO and this result has pumped value into the pre-fight favourite back in spring, Joyce.

Joyce comes into value at 11/10

It’s impossible not to regard a Joyce win as a pick of the week at 11/10 | +110 considering his positioning in the heavyweight division.

Zhang was heavy-handed and precise in damaging the eye of the Briton back in April to get the W, but as a 4/1 | +400 underdog before this fight, we can’t ignore the pre-conceived gulf between these two.

Joyce is durable in the traditional sense. We can’t bank on his eye becoming a factor in this rematch again, so at 11/10 | +110, it’s a cracking price to presume Joyce can tweak a few things on home soil, keep his eye intact and ride the Zhang waves of aggression.

This is a betting preview, so this isn’t to suggest that this is a foregone conclusion in the way of a traditional fight pick – it’s just to say that Joyce’s price at above Evens is well worth a look.

Backing Zhang to win this fight as a 10/11 | -110 FAV is a really tough sell when you could have got him at 4/1 | +400 a few months back.

A Joe Joyce win on the scorecards sits at 3/1 | +300 which also feels generous. Joyce will have to start a lot faster in this rematch, but if he is able to outland the away fighter in the opening exchanges, then a safety-first approach could prevail in the latter rounds.

Joyce’s long amateur schooling should enable him to box and move when necessary, but going 12 rounds for only the second time in his career could prove the biggest hurdle.

3+ knockdowns in the fight is a monster 11/1 | +1100 which can often be worth a small stake when the heavyweights are in town.

Benn returns under a cloud

We’ll keep this one short and sweet.

Conor Benn has been crowbarred back into action this weekend in Florida under the Texas State Athletic Commission with just a few days notice in order to avoid media scrutiny.

He is a massive 1/20 | -2000 to beat Rodolfo Orozco and this price is worth ignoring as much as the contest is.

How good is Richardson Hitchins?

Richardson Hitchins is on the super-lightweight warpath and opens up as a 1 /4 | -400 FAV against the experienced Jose Zepeda this Saturday night.

This is an excellent step-up for the 25-year-old who will get the gut-check he has been calling out for against a 4/1 | +400 underdog in Zepeda.

Zepeda won’t make it easy for the prospect. There are still plenty of question marks over the head of the Matchroom fighter and Zepeda has experienced every style of fighter in the super-lightweight class.

I’m not quite sticking our neck out for a big upset here, but a Jose Zepeda KO at 8/1 | +800 is a monster price and, if we’re being honest, probably worth covering to some degree.

Hitchins will probably get over the line, but wouldn’t be worth chucking into an accumulator at 1/4 | -400.

Upset of the week?

Steve Rolls isn’t a bad fighter. Okay, he also isn’t world class, but I honestly can’t consider Ammo Williams to be a 1/8 | -800 FAV considering the struggles he has faced recently outside of the ring.

Rolls ran Edgar Berlanga close and got a good win over Shady Gamhour in 2022 and at 8/1 | +800 is worth a look.

Lewis Watson is a sports writer from London, UK, and a member of the BWAA. Follow or contact him on Twitter @lewis_watson8