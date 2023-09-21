Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza targeted for November 4th in Lake Tahoe

Though IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez has made clear his desire to pursue unification against WBO titlist Robeisy Ramirez, “El Tren” has at least one stop on the way. Salvador Rodriguez confirms an earlier report from Keith Idec that Ramirez will headline a November 4th show in Lake Tahoe against Rafael Espinoza.

The card also features Raymond Muratalla’s previously postponed clash with Diego Torres.

“El Divino” Espinoza (21-0, 18 KO) isn’t ranked by any of the four sanctioning bodies, nor has he claimed a notable scalp after more than a decade in the ring. It’s a blatant mismatch, but to Ramirez’s (13-1, 8 KO) credit. he’ll become one of boxing’s depressingly few titlists to fight three times this year. The Cuban veteran cruised past Isaac Dogboe for the belt in April before smoking fellow Olympian Satoshi Shimizu in hostile territory.

Plus, as stated, all signs point to a clash with “Venado” in the near future should Lopez get clearance from the IBF to delay mandatory challenger Reiya Abe.

Still a pretty depressing night of boxing, which also sees Joe Cordina make an underwhelming defense against Edward Vazquez and Adrien Broner headline his first Don King PPV.