 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch BKFC 50: Live stream, start time, fight card lineup

Lorenzo Hunt faces Chris Camozzi in the BKFC 50 main event!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Lorenzo Hunt faces Chris Camozzi in the BKFC 50 main event
Lorenzo Hunt faces Chris Camozzi in the BKFC 50 main event

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back tonight at 8 pm ET, and you can watch all of the action streaming live at FITE+!

In the main event, Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt will defend the cruiserweight (210 lbs) championship against Chris Camozzi in Broomfield, Colorado, just outside of Denver.

Also on the show:

  • Josh Copeland vs Steve Herelius
  • Marcus Edwards vs Michael Manno
  • Brett Hudson vs Andrew Angelcor
  • Keegan Vandermeer vs Dillon Winemiller
  • Brian Maronek vs Tony Jenkins
  • Andrew Yates vs Christian Torres
  • Andrew Strode vs Cary Caprio
  • Angelo Trujillo vs Dominick Carey
  • Khortni Kamyron vs Monica Franco
  • Lamont Stafford vs Gabriel Mota

Hunt beat Quentin Henry to win the vacant title just under a year ago, and is also a former light heavyweight (190 lbs) champion in BKFC. He’s 10-1 in BKFC over his career. Camozzi is just 2-0 in BKFC, but the 36-year-old is a former UFC fighter — three stints with the company, and also experience in PFL — who has a career record of 27-15 in mixed martial arts, so he’s got plenty of fighting under his belt.

If you’re watching tonight, feel free to sound off in the comments section and

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook