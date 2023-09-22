How to watch BKFC 50: Live stream, start time, fight card lineup

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back tonight at 8 pm ET, and you can watch all of the action streaming live at FITE+!
In the main event, Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt will defend the cruiserweight (210 lbs) championship against Chris Camozzi in Broomfield, Colorado, just outside of Denver.
Also on the show:
- Josh Copeland vs Steve Herelius
- Marcus Edwards vs Michael Manno
- Brett Hudson vs Andrew Angelcor
- Keegan Vandermeer vs Dillon Winemiller
- Brian Maronek vs Tony Jenkins
- Andrew Yates vs Christian Torres
- Andrew Strode vs Cary Caprio
- Angelo Trujillo vs Dominick Carey
- Khortni Kamyron vs Monica Franco
- Lamont Stafford vs Gabriel Mota
Hunt beat Quentin Henry to win the vacant title just under a year ago, and is also a former light heavyweight (190 lbs) champion in BKFC. He’s 10-1 in BKFC over his career. Camozzi is just 2-0 in BKFC, but the 36-year-old is a former UFC fighter — three stints with the company, and also experience in PFL — who has a career record of 27-15 in mixed martial arts, so he’s got plenty of fighting under his belt.
