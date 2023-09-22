How to watch BKFC 50: Live stream, start time, fight card lineup

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back tonight at 8 pm ET, and you can watch all of the action streaming live at FITE+!

In the main event, Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt will defend the cruiserweight (210 lbs) championship against Chris Camozzi in Broomfield, Colorado, just outside of Denver.

Also on the show:

Josh Copeland vs Steve Herelius

Marcus Edwards vs Michael Manno

Brett Hudson vs Andrew Angelcor

Keegan Vandermeer vs Dillon Winemiller

Brian Maronek vs Tony Jenkins

Andrew Yates vs Christian Torres

Andrew Strode vs Cary Caprio

Angelo Trujillo vs Dominick Carey

Khortni Kamyron vs Monica Franco

Lamont Stafford vs Gabriel Mota

Hunt beat Quentin Henry to win the vacant title just under a year ago, and is also a former light heavyweight (190 lbs) champion in BKFC. He’s 10-1 in BKFC over his career. Camozzi is just 2-0 in BKFC, but the 36-year-old is a former UFC fighter — three stints with the company, and also experience in PFL — who has a career record of 27-15 in mixed martial arts, so he’s got plenty of fighting under his belt.

