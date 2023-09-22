JoJo Diaz returns on Rocha vs Santillan card, Oct. 21 on DAZN

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr will be back in the ring on Saturday, Oct. 21, facing Richard Medina in a 10-round chief support bout on the Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan card from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Diaz, 30, lost three straight fights to Devin Haney, William Zepeda, and Mercito Gesta in 2021-22, and has had troubles in the scales the last few years and some issues outside the ring.

He won his last bout on July 8, beating Jerry Perez by decision in San Antonio.

Now 33-4-1 (15 KO), Diaz is trying to get back down to the 135 lb division. He weighed in at 141½ for his fight with Perez this summer, and hasn’t actually made 135 since the loss to Haney in 2021. This is being billed as a lightweight fight.

You may have seen 22-year-old Medina (15-1, 8 KO) losing a near-shutout to featherweight prospect Raymond Ford in June 2022 in San Antonio, his hometown. He’s won two straight since then at much lower level, and has never fought at lightweight.

Along with the Rocha vs Santillan main event and Diaz’s return, the show will feature Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KO) defending her IBF flyweight title against Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KO), and returns for flyweight Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KO) and super middleweight David Stevens (13-0, 9 KO) in 10- and eight-round fights, respectively.