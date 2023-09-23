Hitchins vs Zepeda: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda meet tonight in a 12-round junior welterweight main event, live from Orlando, Fla., on DAZN.
The main event will see Hitchins look to go from prospect to contender, while the veteran Zepeda — still dangerous — tries to hold the gate and keep himself in contention.
Coverage will start from 8 pm ET, and we’ll be here with live updates, highlights, and results in this stream:
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KO) vs Jose Zepeda (37-3, 28 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds
- Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KO) vs Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Jessica McCaskill (12-3, 5 KO) vs Sandy Ryan (6-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for McCaskill’s WBC and WBA titles and Ryan’s WBO title
- Austin Williams (14-0, 10 KO) vs Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)
- Orestes Velazquez (7-0, 6 KO) vs Mohamed Soumaoro (13-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Khalil Coe (6-0-1, 4 KO) vs Kenmon Evans (10-1-1, 3 KO), light heavyweights [180 lb contract], 8 rounds
- Jeovanny Estela (12-0, 3 KO) vs Luis Caraballo (6-1-1, 6 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
- Jasmine Artiga (10-0-1, 5 KO) vs Josefina Vega (9-6, 4 KO), junior bantamweights, 8 rounds
