Hitchins vs Zepeda: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda meet tonight in a 12-round junior welterweight main event, live from Orlando, Fla., on DAZN.

The main event will see Hitchins look to go from prospect to contender, while the veteran Zepeda — still dangerous — tries to hold the gate and keep himself in contention.

Coverage will start from 8 pm ET, and we’ll be here with live updates, highlights, and results in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KO) vs Jose Zepeda (37-3, 28 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds

Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KO) vs Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Jessica McCaskill (12-3, 5 KO) vs Sandy Ryan (6-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for McCaskill’s WBC and WBA titles and Ryan’s WBO title

Austin Williams (14-0, 10 KO) vs Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET)