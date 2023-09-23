Zhang vs Joyce 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce will clash again in a heavyweight rematch today in London, five months after Zhang upset Joyce in the same city, albeit a different venue.

The interim WBO title — which Zhang won from Joyce — is once again on the line, and with it a spot in line to face Oleksandr Usyk, or a chance to be elevated to full titleholder status if something else goes down, you never know with boxing.

ESPN+ will be picking up live coverage in the United States at 5 pm ET, so it seems we’re getting just the main event here, which isn’t that surprising when you look at the undercard.

At any rate, we’ll have live, round-by-round updates for the main event sometime around 5 pm ET, though there may wind up another fight aired, we’ll see.

Updates will come in this stream: