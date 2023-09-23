 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zhang vs Joyce 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce collide again today in London!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce collide again today in London
Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce collide again today in London
Queensberry Promotions

Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce will clash again in a heavyweight rematch today in London, five months after Zhang upset Joyce in the same city, albeit a different venue.

The interim WBO title — which Zhang won from Joyce — is once again on the line, and with it a spot in line to face Oleksandr Usyk, or a chance to be elevated to full titleholder status if something else goes down, you never know with boxing.

ESPN+ will be picking up live coverage in the United States at 5 pm ET, so it seems we’re getting just the main event here, which isn’t that surprising when you look at the undercard.

At any rate, we’ll have live, round-by-round updates for the main event sometime around 5 pm ET, though there may wind up another fight aired, we’ll see.

Updates will come in this stream:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook