‘I feel like his punch resistance is just not there’: Regis Prograis confident he’ll stop Devin Haney

As Regis Prograis looks towards what he expects will be a December 9 date in San Francisco to take on Devin Haney, he speaks to Fight Hype about this chance at a marquee name and his eagerness to seize the opportunity to make himself a bigger star in the sport. Here’s some of what Prograis had to say below.

Prograis on this opportunity to fight someone like Haney

“I’m a two-time world champion and I still don’t get the recognition that I deserve. But I think this fight is the fight that’s kind of put me on the map where I belong. Usually you become a champion, you get the recognition. Then you become a two-time champion, you get the recognition. But my road hasn’t been easy, it’s always been kind of bumpy so I feel like this fight is the fight that’s gonna really put me on the map like it’s supposed to.”

On if he thinks he bring Haney down

“I feel like I’m gonna stop him. I feel like I’m gonna stop him, straight up. For me, just how much I’ve been working — ever since they said his name I’ve been working. So I definitely feel like I’m gonna stop him...I’m gonna hurt him. That’s it. I feel like I’m gonna hurt him.

“I feel like his punch resistance is just not there. I just feel like, yeah, he’s a good boxer, but he’s had a lot of close calls. I feel like Loma beat him.”

On Haney moving up in weight to face him

“I respect him for that. I respect him, his team, for that. They’re going off my last performance but that’s cool, man. I’m glad because if I went out there and blast Zorrilla in one or two rounds, I wouldn’t be getting this fight. I’d be fighting somebody else. So it’s a blessing for me that I didn’t look so good against Zorrilla. He ran around the whole time, didn’t look that good, and now I got a super fight.”