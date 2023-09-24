How to watch Canelo vs Charlo: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Sept. 26-30, 2023

Highlights

Canelo Alvarez faces Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super middleweight championship Saturday on Showtime PPV!

Don't sleep on a cruiserweight title fight Saturday on DAZN as Jai Opetaia takes on Jordan Thompson, plus BKFC 51 on Friday!

Thursday, Sept. 26

YouTube and Facebook, 5:30 pm ET, Canelo vs Charlo Grand Arrivals.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

YouTube and Facebook, 4:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Charlo press conference. We’ll have a stream and then everything the fighters had to say after that. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

YouTube and Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Charlo undercard media workout.

Thursday, Sept. 28

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Opetaia vs Thompson press conference.

YouTube and Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Canelo vs Charlo undercard press conference.

Friday, Sept. 29

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Opetaia vs Thompson weigh-in.

YouTube and Facebook, 5:30 pm ET, Canelo vs Charlo weigh-in. We’ll have a stream and updates and all that. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 51: Britain Hart vs Melanie Smith.

Saturday, Sept. 30

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson. Gonna be very casual coverage-wise, what with it being Canelo vs Charlo Day and all, but we’ll have a live post to chat in. Opetaia returns to defend his IBF cruiserweight title in London against Thompson. It’s Opetaia’s first fight since he warred past Mairis Briedis and came out with a badly injured jaw in July 2022, and it’s a huge step up for Thompson. The undercard has Ellie Scotney defending her IBF 122 lb title, plus Cheavon Clarke, Rhiannon Dixon vs Katharina Thanderz, and more. We’ll be here. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez.

YouTube and Facebook, 5:30 pm ET, Canelo vs Charlo prelims. Not sure exactly what will be on but Frank Sanchez is a guarantee. It’s not the biggest window in terms of all the time they’re going to spend trying to sell the PPV, so it really may just be Frank Sanchez’s fight surrounded by video packages, hype, interviews, etc. If you are upset by this, let me assure you that these prelims are never done very well so you’re not missing out on much with some potential veteran stay-busy fights that could be on there anyway. We’ll have the stream for you in the live post for the main card.

SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo. The PPV undercard also features Jesus Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin, Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios, and Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz, which are all pretty good matchups. The show is priced at $84.99, you can order through cable or satellite, of course, and if you’re looking for a streaming option, we highly recommend and vouch for both PPV.com and FITE TV, and you can also buy through Showtime directly. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

YouTube and Facebook, TBA, Canelo vs Charlo post-fight press conference. Will start at some point after the fights have concluded. We’ll have the live stream and quotes from the fighters after they’re done speaking. BLH will have live updates and coverage.