‘I feel like Charlo’s chances are high’: Erickson Lubin talks Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

Erickson Lubin takes some time to talk with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV about this upcoming weekend’s showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, and his own upcoming fight against Jesus Ramos. Check out some of what he had to say on both matchups below.

Lubin on Canelo vs Charlo

“I feel like people sleep on Charlo’s IQ. He has a real high IQ and I feel like if Canelo shows up the way he has been showing up against Ryder and GGG the third time, I feel like Charlo’s chances are high.

“But if Canelo shows up like Canelo and he has great upper body movement, great power, great IQ, I feel like he’ll dominate the fight if he shows up as that person. But if he shows up anything less than that then Charlo has a chance.”

On how he can see Charlo beating Canelo

“He’s focused and he’s always fighting. He’s fighting until the last bell. So he’s always giving himself a chance for a knockout and he has a good IQ so he switches it up. Like with Brian Castano, he switched it up to the second fight and ended up with a knockout. I feel like if he sees any flaws that Canelo has that he can capitalize on, then he’ll definitely take advantage of it.”

On Crawford wanting to fight the Canelo vs Charlo winner and if he could actually compete with them at 168

“I think so. I think his skill set is like that. He has a great skill set. The name of the game is to hit and not get hit and he does that real well. It doesn’t matter the weight class. It doesn’t matter how much power you got, it don’t matter how much speed you got, it’s all about up there, you gotta be smart in that ring.”

On why he’s decided to fight Jesus Ramos

“I just wanted the best available opponent, really. I asked for this fight before he fought Joey Spencer, they weren’t really interested before. But, you know, the way he looked in that Joey Spencer fight he feels like he’s ready so I feel like it’s a great fight to make.”

On how his style matches up with Ramos

“I feel like my style gives fits to pretty much any type of style. I try to get in there and adjust to whatever my opponent is coming at me with. I feel like he’s a great fighter, though. He comes forward, he throws a lot of punches, he’s strong, so it’s gonna be a great fight.”