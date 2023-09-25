 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WBC orders Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn for vacant super middleweight title

Savannah Marshall was declared champion in recess due to injury

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Jake Paul v Nate Diaz - Weigh-in Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

News broke last Friday that undisputed super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is out until next April due to injury, prompting the WBC to name her champion in recess and order mandatory challenger Shadasia Green to fight another challenger for the vacant title. ESPN now reports that said challenger is Franchon Crews-Dezurn, whom Marshall lifted the titles from earlier this year.

It was inevitable, really; the division is four women deep between these three and Elin Cederroos. There’s technically also Christina Hammer, but she’s fought three times in four years against garbage competition. Unless Alejandra Jimenez comes back or Claressa Shields declares her finished business at 168 unfinished, this is all we got.

Still, it should be a decent scrap between Green’s (13-0, 11 KO) thudding power and Crews-Dezurn’s (8-2, 0 KO) awkward slugging. I expect it to crop up on a Most Valuable Promotions show sometime in the next few months.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook