WBC orders Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn for vacant super middleweight title

News broke last Friday that undisputed super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is out until next April due to injury, prompting the WBC to name her champion in recess and order mandatory challenger Shadasia Green to fight another challenger for the vacant title. ESPN now reports that said challenger is Franchon Crews-Dezurn, whom Marshall lifted the titles from earlier this year.

It was inevitable, really; the division is four women deep between these three and Elin Cederroos. There’s technically also Christina Hammer, but she’s fought three times in four years against garbage competition. Unless Alejandra Jimenez comes back or Claressa Shields declares her finished business at 168 unfinished, this is all we got.

Still, it should be a decent scrap between Green’s (13-0, 11 KO) thudding power and Crews-Dezurn’s (8-2, 0 KO) awkward slugging. I expect it to crop up on a Most Valuable Promotions show sometime in the next few months.