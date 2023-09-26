 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canelo vs Charlo preview, PPV undercard thoughts, Zhang smashes Joyce, more: Boxing podcast for Sept. 26, 2023

It’s Canelo vs Charlo fight week and we break down the fight and the rest of the card!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s Canelo vs Charlo fight week and we break down the fight and the rest of the card!
It’s Canelo vs Charlo fight week and we break down the fight and the rest of the card!
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday! That is the day of podcasts. You know what they say, Tuesday day’s alright (for podcasting).

  • First: Like the title says, it’s the Canelo vs Charlo preview special! An extravaganza! Big fights and big names are back! And beyond just the main event, we’re pretty stoked about this PPV undercard and spend plenty of time on that, too!
  • Middle: One of John’s “nightmare hypotheticals” where he wants to see how much money Scott would demand to be driven slowly (or rapidly!) insane.
  • Second: Zhilei Zhang absolutely demolished Joe Joyce in their rematch. What’s next for Zhang, and what’s next for Joyce? Plus DAZN’s forgettable Saturday night card and some more stuff.

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook