Canelo vs Charlo preview, PPV undercard thoughts, Zhang smashes Joyce, more: Boxing podcast for Sept. 26, 2023

It’s Tuesday! That is the day of podcasts. You know what they say, Tuesday day’s alright (for podcasting).

First: Like the title says, it’s the Canelo vs Charlo preview special! An extravaganza! Big fights and big names are back! And beyond just the main event, we’re pretty stoked about this PPV undercard and spend plenty of time on that, too!

One of John’s “nightmare hypotheticals” where he wants to see how much money Scott would demand to be driven slowly (or rapidly!) insane. Second: Zhilei Zhang absolutely demolished Joe Joyce in their rematch. What’s next for Zhang, and what’s next for Joyce? Plus DAZN’s forgettable Saturday night card and some more stuff.

