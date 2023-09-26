‘F— boxing, this is gonna be a massacre’: Devin Haney and Regis Prograis trade harsh words in official fight announcement

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis is now official for Saturday, Dec. 9, as the fight will headline a DAZN pay-per-view card from Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., something of a homecoming for Haney, who was born in San Francisco, then lived in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas at age 14.

Haney (30-0, 15 KO) will be moving up to the 140 lb division, where he’ll challenge for the WBC title held by Prograis (29-1, 24 KO).

The two traded some harsh words in a video promo to officially announce the fight.

Haney: “I gotta step on you. I gotta crush you. You’re in my way. It’s levels, and I’m at the highest. I’m at the peak. Just another night for me. Another victim. Another body. I’m gonna fuck you up. Regis, I’m coming for you.”

Prograis: “I’m breaking you down, bro. I’m gonna break you down, break your heart and break your will. I’m gonna take everything from you. You’re manufactured. You’re not real. You’re fake. I keep stressing this over and over, I’m going to hurt you. You’re a little boy to me. Everybody that’s there, all your people, they’re gonna see you get knocked out, and I’m gonna knock you out cold. Fuck boxing, this is gonna be a massacre.”

Since I’m not being paid to promote the fight, I might suggest it’s mighty bold talk for Haney with “another victim, another body,” considering he hasn’t scored a stoppage win since Zaur Abdullaev in 2019, with his last seven bouts all going the 12-round distance and not exactly noted for his power punching or action.

Here’s the video promo, artistically presented in black and white, and including Devin doing the Rap Album bit where you pretend to check the levels in the booth or whatever: